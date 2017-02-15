400 NYC public school teachers to see Broadway's 'Hamilton'

Wed. Feb 15th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of public school teachers in New York City have landed tickets to the hottest show on Broadway.

Some 400 teachers from schools in all five boroughs will attend Wednesday night’s performance of the sold-out, Tony Award-winning musical “Hamilton.”

The teachers were selected by the city’s Department of Education and via a lottery held by Teach For America-New York, a nonprofit educational organization. Barclays is also involved in the performance for educators through a partnership with the organization and the Education Department.

The Broadway show’s organizers hope the musical’s message of diversity and inclusiveness will resonate with educators and their students.

The teachers going to the show are educators who teach a variety of subjects in schools across the city.

