Britney Spears' niece visits school after ATV crash

Posted On Wed. Feb 15th, 2017
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The 8-year-old niece of pop star Britney Spears, who was injured in an all-terrain vehicle accident, still isn’t well enough to return to school but was able to take Valentine’s Day treats to her class in Louisiana Tuesday.

Eight-year-old Maddie Spears-Aldridge is the daughter of Spears’ sister, actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears.

According to a post on Jamie Lynn Spears’ Instagram account, the girl was happy to see her friends again. Jamie Lynn Spears wrote that her daughter still isn’t ready to go back to school but doctors cleared her for the Valentine’s Day visit.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says Maddie was submerged in a pond inside the all-terrain vehicle Feb. 5 and nearby family members couldn’t free her. An ambulance service arrived and pulled her out.

She was released from the hospital last Friday.

