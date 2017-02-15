REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

'Love Actually' update to air on 'Red Nose Day Special'

Posted On Wed. Feb 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Whatever happened to the characters from “Love Actually”?

Viewers will find out thanks to Richard Curtis, the writer-director of the beloved 2003 feature, who has created a short reunion film to air as part of Comic Relief’s “Red Nose Day Special” on NBC in May.

Cast members revisiting their roles from the romantic comedy include Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy and Rowan Atkinson.

The 10-minute “special sketch” is from Curtis, who promises it will be “very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day.”

“The Red Nose Day Special,” which airs for its third year on NBC on May 24, is produced by Curtis. On British TV, it – and the reunion film – will air March 24.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company