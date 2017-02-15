Sarah Jessica Parker to chair library association book club

NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Jessica Parker is adding another credit to her life as a bookworm.

The “Sex and the City” actress is serving as honorary chair of the American Library Association’s newly created Book Club Central. The library association told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the club will recommend books throughout the year and will formally launch in Chicago on June 24, during the ALA’s annual conference.

“From an early age, books were my constant companions and my local library a place I could find a new friend on every shelf,” Parker said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to help champion original voices for dedicated readers as well as for a new generation, supporting libraries in what they do best.”

Parker recently started her own imprint with Penguin Random House and last year introduced J.K. Rowling at a PEN gala, where the “Harry Potter” author was being honored by the literary and human rights organization. Parker also served on a presidential arts and humanities committee during the Obama administration.