The Roots to perform NBA-themed musical at All-Star Game

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — The Roots will perform an original NBA-themed musical featuring former “Hamilton” actor Daveed Diggs, DJ Jazzy Jeff, actor Michael B. Jordan, musician Jidenna and rapper Darryl “DMC” McDaniels at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

The NBA announced on Thursday that the musical titled “The Evolution of Greatness” is a “historical, musical and visual journey from the 1950s to the present.” The performance will be held prior to the introduction of the East and West teams in New Orleans.

DNCE and DJ Khaled will perform at events the night before the game, and Grammy-winning artist John Legend has previously been announced as the half-time entertainer.

The NBA All-Star Game will air at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.

