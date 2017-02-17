REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Colbert show to air live after Trump's address to Congress

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Colbert is going to have his say after President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress.

CBS said that “The Late Show” will air live at 11:35 p.m. EST Tuesday, the night of Trump’s scheduled speech.

Josh Earnest, former press secretary for the Obama White House, and Lisa Kudrow will be Colbert’s guests on his 15th live show, CBS said Friday.

“Late Show” has been scoring ratings victories. It ranked as the most-watched late-night show in the past two weeks and is closing in on a third week at the top, CBS noted in its announcement.

Colbert, who honed his political comedy chops as a Comedy Central host, began edging up on leader Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” after the election.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company