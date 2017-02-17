REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

No 'Jersey Shore' redux; beach town wary of new reality show

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — Some residents of the New Jersey shore town stung by MTV’s “Jersey Shore” are wary about plans by a bar featured in that series to hold a casting call for a new reality show.

The Bamboo Bar in Seaside Heights is looking for “loud and fun” single people at a casting call Saturday.

The planned show is tentatively titled “I Love Summer,” and would follow roommates who work on the beach during the day and at the bar at night.

Bamboo Bar owner John Saddy tells the Asbury Park Press (http://on.app.com/2m2tDA9) that “it’s not as crazy as ‘Jersey Shore.'”

Borough administrator Christopher Vaz says the town won’t support a series that depicts Seaside Heights negatively. He says the town is trying to move beyond the raunchy image that “Jersey Shore” showed.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company