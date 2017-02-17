REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Warren Frost, Dr. Will Hayward on 'Twin Peaks,' dies at 91

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The son of veteran actor Warren Frost, who played Dr. Will Hayward on TV’s “Twin Peaks,” says his father has died.

According to his son, “Twin Peaks” co-creator Mark Frost, the 91-year-old Warren Frost died Friday at his home in Middlebury, Vermont, after a lengthy illness.

Warren Frost came out of retirement to reprise his “Twin Peaks” role for an upcoming Showtime sequel.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company