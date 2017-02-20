REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Publisher cancels Milo Yiannopoulos book 'Dangerous'

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Milo Yiannopoulos’ publisher has cancelled his planned book, “Dangerous.”

Simon & Schuster and its Threshold Editions imprint announced Monday that “after careful consideration” they had pulled the book, which had been high on Amazon.com’s best-seller lists and was the subject of intense controversy.

The announcement came hours after the Breitbart editor and right-wing provocateur was disinvited to this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference because of past comments about relationships between boys and men.

“Dangerous” was originally scheduled to come out in March. But Yiannopoulos had pushed back the release to June so he could write about the uprisings during his recent campus tour.

More than 100 Simon & Schuster authors had objected to his book deal. Author Roxane Gay withdrew a planned book with the publisher.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company