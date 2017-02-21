REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Judge orders R&amp;B singer Chris Brown to stay away from ex

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has ordered R&B singer Chris Brown to stay away from his ex-girlfriend after she accused him of repeatedly threatening her.

The Grammy winner was ordered to stay 100 yards away from his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, and not attempt to contact her.

The order also calls for Brown to surrender any firearms he has until a March 9 hearing on the restraining order.

Tran wrote in court documents that Brown has repeatedly threatened her since December in text messages and through friends.

An email message sent to Brown’s attorney Mark Geragos was not immediately returned.

The order, which was granted Friday, was first reported Tuesday by celebrity website TMZ.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company