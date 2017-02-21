'Today' show anchor Hoda Kotb adopts baby girl

NEW YORK (AP) — “Today” show host Hoda Kotb says she has adopted a baby girl.

The co-anchor of the fourth hour of the NBC morning program said in an emotional phone interview Tuesday that she adopted a newborn and named her Haley Joy. The 52-year-old Kotb says the baby was born on Valentine’s Day. Kotb says the girl is “the love of my life.”

A picture of Kotb holding the baby was shown on-air.

“Today” show anchor Matt Lauer says the girl is the “luckiest” on the planet and Kotb will be “one of the most fantastic moms” he can ever imagine.

Kotb’s on-air partner, Kathie Lee Gifford, told Kotb that she was “made to be a mom.”

