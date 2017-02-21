REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Tom Hank's debut book is due in October

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Hanks is putting his love of vintage typewriters to good use – his collection of short stories will be published in October.

The Oscar-winning actor’s first book, “UNCOMMON TYPE: Some Stories,” features 17 stories, each in some way involving a different typewriter. It’s due out Oct. 24 from Alfred A. Knopf, the publisher said Tuesday.

Among the stories written by Hanks, who owns over 100 typewriters, is one about an immigrant arriving in New York City, another about a bowler who becomes a celebrity and another about an eccentric billionaire.

Hanks said in a statement that he began work on the stories in 2015: “I wrote in hotels during press tours. I wrote on vacation. I wrote on planes, at home, and in the office.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company