7-year-old boy meets NBC's Holt after on-air shout out

Posted On Wed. Feb 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/David Goldman

NEW YORK (AP) — A 7-year-old boy’s mention of Lester Holt to a local news reporter in Portland, Oregon, has earned him a chance to meet his favorite news anchor.

After mentioning Holt to KGW-TV reporter Drew Carney on air earlier this month, the boy told Carney, “usually you see him more on the news than you.”

Video of the moment has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and earned a mention from Holt on the “NBC Nightly News.”

NBC News says the boy, identified only by his first name, Jaden, was invited to meet Holt in New York on Tuesday. Holt gave him a tour of the news set.

Jaden was a bit shy on camera this time around, but did take the chance to read his name off the teleprompter.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company