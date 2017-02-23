Conservative activist O'Keefe posts tapes targeting CNN

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
AP Photo/Bill Haber

NEW YORK (AP) — Conservative activist James O’Keefe has released what he says are 119 hours of raw audio secretly recorded inside CNN’s Atlanta headquarters in 2009.

The audio was recorded by what O’Keefe’s website, Project Veritas, describes as an anonymous source identified only as “Miss X.”

He said the tapes show CNN misrepresenting polling data.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, O’Keefe announced plans to release the recordings. He said he is targeting CNN specifically because it “has a very important role as an arbiter of news.”

O’Keefe became well-known in 2009 after posing as a pimp in a video to embarrass community-organizing group ACORN. He has also made videos targeting National Public Radio and Planned Parenthood.

