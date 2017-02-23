Jackie Evancho wants to meet Trump on transgender rights

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a month after performing at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, singer Jackie Evancho says she and her transgender sister want to meet with him about transgender rights.

The 16-year-old made the request in a tweet Wednesday night . Evancho appeared alongside her sister, Juliet, on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday . Juliet Evancho says they hope to “enlighten” the president.

The tweet followed the Trump administration’s move Wednesday to end federal protection for transgender students that allowed them to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identities.

The former “America’s Got Talent” contestant sang the national anthem at Trump’s Jan. 20 inaugural and tells ‘GMA’ that she would do so again. She says she sang not because of politics, but for “the honor and privilege” of performing for her country.

