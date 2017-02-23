REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

New Edition's Ronnie DeVoe announces wife expecting baby

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
New Edition member Ronnie DeVoe has announced he and his wife, Shamari, are expecting a baby.

DeVoe made the announcement Wednesday with an Instagram picture of himself and Shamari, who’s sporting a small baby bump. In the caption, he writes that they have been blessed with a “new edition” to the family.

There has been renewed attention on New Edition since BET aired a miniseries on the pioneering boy band last month.

DeVoe also enjoyed success in the 1990s with Bel Biv Devoe alongside fellow New Edition members Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins.

