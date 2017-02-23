REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Oprah Winfrey slated to address graduates at 2 colleges

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Oprah Winfrey has agreed to will give commencement speeches at colleges in Massachusetts and New York.

Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, and Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, both say Winfrey will address students at their spring graduation ceremonies.

One of Smith’s graduating students and another from Skidmore previously attended the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy, a boarding school that the media mogul opened in 2007 for poor girls in South Africa.

Winfrey, a graduate of Tennessee State University, is scheduled to speak May 20 at Skidmore and a day later at Smith. Each school says it will award her an honorary degree.

Winfrey also was at Skidmore in October 2013 to visit two graduates of her South African school.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company