Clooney uses Cesar award to warn about hate in age of Trump

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
PARIS (AP) — George Clooney used the stage at the 42nd Cesar awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, to criticize U.S. President Donald Trump, without directly calling him out by name.

Receiving an honorary Cesar on Friday, Clooney said that “citizens of the world” must work “harder and harder not to let hate win.”

He said that “the actions of this president have caused alarm and dismay amongst our allies and given considerable comfort to our enemies.”

The fault, he said, “is not really his” because fear was already present. “He merely exploited it, and rather successfully.”

The critique was delivered with some humor, with French 2012 best actor Oscar winner Jean Dujardin providing a purposely wacky translation, and adding his own dig: “Donald Trump is a danger for the world.”

