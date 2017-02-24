REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Foreign film Oscar nominees decry 'climate of fascism' in US

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The six directors whose films are nominated for best foreign language film at the Oscars decried the “climate of fascism’ in the U.S. and other countries, in a joint statement two days before the Academy Awards.

The statement, released Friday, was signed by Iran’s Asghar Farhadi, Denmark’s Martin Zandvliet, Sweden’s Hannes Holm, Germany’s Maren Ade and the two directors of Australia’s “Tanna”: Martin Butler and Bentley Dean. The directors blamed “leading politicians” for generating fear by “dividing us into genders, colors, religions and sexualities.”

Farhadi, a previous Oscar winner, has said he would boycott Sunday’s ceremony following President Donald Trump’s travel ban of seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran.

The filmmakers said Friday that whoever wins the award, it will be dedicated to people working to “foster unity and understanding.”

