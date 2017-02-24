Iranian director to send prominent proxies to Oscars

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Oscar-nominated Iranian director has announced two prominent Iranian Americans will be representing him and his film “The Salesman” at the upcoming Oscars ceremony, because of a currently-suspended travel ban issued by President Donald Trump.

The semi-official ISNA news agency reported that Anousheh Ansari, famed for being the first female space tourist, and Dr. Firouz Naderi, director of Solar Systems Exploration at NASA, will be Asghar Farhadi’s representatives at this year’s Academy Awards.

Farhadi, an acclaimed director whose film, “The Salesman,” was nominated for best foreign language film announced January when President Trump’s travel ban was initially issued that he would not be attending the ceremony in protest, even if exceptions were made for him.

Farhadi became the first Iranian to win an Oscar, for his 2011 film, “A Separation.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company