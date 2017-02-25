REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Academy revokes '13 Hours' sound mixer's Oscar nomination

Posted On Sat. Feb 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One day before the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has voted to rescind the sound mixing nomination for Greg P. Russell for his work on “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.” The decision, announced Saturday, was due to Russell’s violation of Academy campaign regulations.

The statement says Russell violated strict rules applied to telephone lobbying.

Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said in a statement that they take “very seriously the Oscars voting process.”

“13 Hours” is still eligible for the award, but only for mixers Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth. At the Oscars on Sunday, the “13 Hours” crew is competing against the sound mixing team from “Arrival,” ”Hacksaw Ridge,” ”La La Land” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company