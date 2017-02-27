REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Steve Harvey to Beatty: 'I can help you get through this!'

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/John Locher

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If Warren Beatty needs someone to talk to following Sunday night’s epic award mix-up at Sunday night’s Oscars, Steve Harvey is open ears.

While hosting the Miss Universe pageant in 2015, Harvey accidently named the wrong woman as the winner during the live broadcast. Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel mentioned Harvey’s mistake after an apparent envelope mix-up led Beatty and co-presenter Faye Dunaway to hand out the best picture award to “La La Land” instead of the real winner, “Moonlight.”

Harvey joked Monday on Twitter that he went to sleep early and asked if he missed anything. He later added : “Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this!”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company