'Gossip Girl' star Penn Badgley gets married in New York

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Former “Gossip Girl” star Penn Badgley has married Domino Kirke, the sister of “Girls” star Jemima Kirke.

Domino Kirke shared an Instagram photo of herself in a white dress next to Badgley with the caption “married” Monday. She also shared a picture of the couple’s vegan, gluten-free wedding cake.

Another sister, Lola, shared a picture of the three sisters at the New York City courthouse where the ceremony took place. Jemima Kirke tweeted her congrats, telling the couple, “it’s all downhill from here. In a good way!”

In addition to acting, the 30-year-old Badgley is the front man for his band, MOTHXR.

