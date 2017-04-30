Hundreds brave LA heat in hope of getting 'Hamilton' tickets

Posted On Sun. Apr 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Theater fans braved blazing temperatures as they lined up on Hollywood Boulevard in the hopes of snagging tickets for the Los Angeles run of the Broadway smash “Hamilton.”

As temperatures approached 90 on Sunday, officials with the Hollywood Pantages rerouted the line for the box office through the air-conditioned theater’s lobby and even onto the stage. Hundreds of people who queued up starting in the early morning were relieved to get out of the hot sun.

Tickets are on sale for performances that begin in August. The show opened in San Francisco last month.

The musical tells the true story of Alexander Hamilton, a Founding Father and the nation’s first treasury secretary. It has a varied score that ranges from pop ballads to sexy R&B to rap battles.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company