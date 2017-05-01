REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Alec Baldwin to headline New Jersey political event

Posted On Mon. May 1st, 2017
COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Alec Baldwin, who has won acclaim for his portrayal of President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” will be headlining a New Jersey political fundraiser.

General Majority PAC says in an invitation that the actor will appear next month at the $2,500-a-head event in Collingswood.

The group has spent millions of dollars backing Democratic candidates in state legislative races. Democrats control both chambers in the Legislature.

Influential New Jersey Democratic power broker George Norcross and his brother, Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, are expected to attend the event, along with state Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto.

General Majority PAC was bankrolled by the state’s largest teachers union, the New Jersey Education Association, in the 2015 Assembly elections where Democrats gained seats.

