Michael Moore to take on Trump on Broadway this summer

NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore is taking his tough political talk to Broadway.

The Academy Award-winning director of “Bowling for Columbine” will perform the one-man show “The Terms of My Surrender” at the Belsaco Theatre starting July 28 for 12 weeks.

Moore on Monday promised a very topical show that has a subversive, urgent tone. Not all of it will be scripted and it may have guests and interactive elements. Michael Mayer will direct.

While not all of the show will be an extended rant against President Donald Trump, Moore called it a “comedy shiv” pointed at the administration and only a few blocks from Trump Tower.