REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Michael Moore to take on Trump on Broadway this summer

Posted On Mon. May 1st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore is taking his tough political talk to Broadway.

The Academy Award-winning director of “Bowling for Columbine” will perform the one-man show “The Terms of My Surrender” at the Belsaco Theatre starting July 28 for 12 weeks.

Moore on Monday promised a very topical show that has a subversive, urgent tone. Not all of it will be scripted and it may have guests and interactive elements. Michael Mayer will direct.

While not all of the show will be an extended rant against President Donald Trump, Moore called it a “comedy shiv” pointed at the administration and only a few blocks from Trump Tower.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company