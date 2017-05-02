REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Beachgoers will have to shake off loss in Swift's shore town

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A court has ruled against beachgoers who sought more access to the sand in a Rhode Island town where Taylor Swift owns a vacation home.

The Rhode Island Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a lower court’s ruling that said landowners in a section of Westerly could put up fences to keep the public off their 2-mile stretch of beach.

The attorney general’s office and environmental groups had argued that the land had been dedicated to the public more than a century ago.

The court disagreed, finding the beach is privately owned.

The attorney general says he’s disappointed but points out that the decision does not affect a state constitutional guarantee to access the shoreline.

Swift frequently vacations at her beachfront home in a different section of town.

