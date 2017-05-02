REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Comedian Jim Gaffigan's wife Jeannie has brain tumor surgery

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Jim Gaffigan says his wife and writing partner Jeannie Gaffigan is recovering after surgery to remove a serious brain tumor.

Jim Gaffigan said on his social media pages Monday that two weeks ago an MRI revealed that Jeannie Gaffigan had a large, life-threatening tumor around her brain stem. He says after nine hours of urgent surgery the tumor was completely removed, and she’s now recovering at home.

Jeannie Gaffigan posted on her Instagram page “I’m coming back! Thanks for your prayers. I’m alive!”

The 50-year-old Jim Gaffigan is among the most popular stand-up comics in the country, and Jeannie Gaffigan both co-writes his material and produces his TV specials. She was also producer and writer on “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” his sitcom that ran for two seasons on the TV Land cable network.

The two have five children together.

