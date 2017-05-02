Kylie Jenner snaps star-studded selfie in Met Gala bathroom

NEW YORK (AP) — Kylie Jenner found an unlikely spot for a star-studded selfie at the Met Gala: the museum’s bathroom.

Jenner posted what she calls the “annual bathroom selfie” on Instagram Monday night . The photo includes her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian as well as Sean “Diddy” Combs, Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky and Oscar winner Brie Larson.

Larson later joked on Instagram that she had “to go to the bathroom and ended up famous.”

The shot came in spite of a rumored ban on selfies at the event. The New York Post reported in 2015 that Met Gala guests were sent notices that phones could not be used for photography or social media.

Images shared by numerous attendees show the rule has been routinely flouted.