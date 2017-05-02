REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Kylie Jenner snaps star-studded selfie in Met Gala bathroom

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Kylie Jenner found an unlikely spot for a star-studded selfie at the Met Gala: the museum’s bathroom.

Jenner posted what she calls the “annual bathroom selfie” on Instagram Monday night . The photo includes her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian as well as Sean “Diddy” Combs, Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky and Oscar winner Brie Larson.

Larson later joked on Instagram that she had “to go to the bathroom and ended up famous.”

The shot came in spite of a rumored ban on selfies at the event. The New York Post reported in 2015 that Met Gala guests were sent notices that phones could not be used for photography or social media.

Images shared by numerous attendees show the rule has been routinely flouted.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company