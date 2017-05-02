REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Trump campaign says CNN refuses to run ad touting success

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — President Trump’s campaign is criticizing CNN for refusing to air an advertisement touting the president’s achievements during his first 100 days in office, saying the network doesn’t want it because the ad “doesn’t fit their narrative.”

CNN said it requested that the campaign remove a portion that referred to the mainstream media as fake news.

Said CNN: “The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false and per policy will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted.”

The Trump campaign said the ad, which says “America has rarely seen such success,” is running on Fox News Channel and the Fox Business Network.

As of Jan. 19, Trump was a declared presidential candidate 2020.

