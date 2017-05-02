REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Tucker Carlson has 2-book, 8-figure deal, literary reps say

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Tucker Carlson’s star isn’t only rising on television.

The Fox News host and longtime conservative commentator has a two-book deal with Threshold Editions, the publisher told The Associated Press on Tuesday. No details were immediately available about the books by Carlson, who has become one of Fox’s biggest names with the departures of Megyn Kelly and Bill O’Reilly. Numerous publishers had expressed interest in him and his literary agency, Javelin, says the deal is worth eight figures.

Threshold, a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster, has also released books by President Donald Trump and former Vice President Dick Cheney among others.

Carlson is host of Fox’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and the author of “Politicians, Partisans, and Parasites: My Adventures in Cable News,” which came out in 2003.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company