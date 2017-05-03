There, there: Denis Leary says 'We Don't Suck' after all

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Denis Leary is trying to see the glass half-full.

The actor-comedian is following his 2008 best-seller, “Why We Suck,” with the more uplifting “Why We Don’t Suck,” Crown Archetype told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The book is scheduled for November.

According to Crown, Leary will look out on the land of Donald Trump and have a go at the “screaming heads” on television and such matters of urgency as Twitter, Instagram and diet vodka.

One source of Leary’s new optimism: Trump, who showed him that anyone can be president. Leary said in a statement that he shares with Trump everything from angry tweets to a good-looking wife. He believes he is “one bad comb-over” from the White House.

