Cops: TV weatherman who killed self was suspect in rape case

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
SOUTH PARIS, Maine (AP) — A Maine sheriff says a TV weatherman who took his life was the sole suspect in a rape reported days earlier.

Officials say the assault happened hours after Tom Johnston served as a celebrity judge at a margarita mix-off, part of Springfest at the Sunday River ski resort April 1.

The WCSH-TV employee was reported missing April 3 by his girlfriend. His body was found days later. An autopsy indicates the 46-year-old cut himself and died from hypothermia.

Oxford County’s sheriff said Thursday that evidence would have supported a charge of gross sexual assault. Police say the accuser reported the rape April 2 and said she’d been drinking and woke up with Johnston, whom she didn’t know.

WCSH-TV’s president and general manager said Thursday: “We share in the community’s shock.”

