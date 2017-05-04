REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

'Harry Potter' will make Broadway jump in spring 2018

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — The stage play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” has become London’s theater event of the year. Now Broadway will shortly be under its spell, too.

Producers said Thursday that the show will come to The Lyric Theatre in the spring of 2018, with an opening set for April. The play recently won nine Olivier Awards in London, including best new play.

The Harry Potter work was written by Jack Thorne from a story by Thorne, J.K. Rowling and John Tiffany. It picks up 19 years after the end of the final novel, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” The production is presented in two parts, intended to be seen on the same day.

Casting will be announced later.

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company