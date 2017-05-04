Historic Philadelphia opera house to become live music venue

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A glorious old opera house that takes up a full city block in Philadelphia will reopen as a live music venue.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2pJFiHa ) that developer Eric Blumenfeld has entered an agreement with Live Nation to revive the Metropolitan Opera House for $45 million.

The theater on a major artery through the city was built in 1908 by impresario Oscar Hammerstein and served as an opera house and movie theater for its first three decades. Then a sports promoter bought it and held wrestling and boxing matches inside.

It sat vacant from 1988 to 1995, when a church bought the building.

Blumenfeld says the rehabbed 3,500-capacity music venue should open by the end of 2018.

