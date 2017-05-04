'Morning Joe' hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski engaged

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC has confirmed that “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are engaged.

The engagement was first reported by the New York Post’s Page Six on Thursday. Regular panelist Harold Ford Jr. offered his congratulations at the top of Thursday’s show. Brzezinski thanked him before fellow co-host Willie Geist joked that Ford was congratulating the pair on the show’s ratings.

An MSNBC spokesperson tells The Associated Press that the couple is engaged, but said the network wouldn’t be commenting further.

Rumors of the pair’s romance have been swirling since last year. Scarborough remarked to The Hollywood Reporter last month that he and Brzezinski “have a crackling on-air chemistry, and a crackling off-air chemistry, too.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company