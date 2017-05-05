REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Club owner who turned Sunset Strip into rock heaven dies

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mario Maglieri, the Hollywood entrepreneur who doubled as a godfather figure to generations of rock stars from the Doors’ Jim Morrison to Guns ‘N Roses’ Axl Rose, has died age 93.

His family says in a statement that Maglieri died Thursday. No cause of death was given.

For decades he ran two of Hollywood’s most popular Sunset Strip nightclubs – the Whiskey A Go Go and Rainbow Bar & Grill.

It was at the venerable Whiskey, which opened in 1964, that the Doors first found a following as the house band.

At the Rainbow, next door to the Roxy, Maglieri would keep musicians in booze and food.

He’d also sometimes show them the door when they became rowdy.

He once said Guns N’ Roses earned that honor most frequently.

