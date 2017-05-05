Rapper T.I.: 'I have 2 or 3 albums left in me'

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/David Goldman

ATLANTA (AP) — Rapper T.I. says he only plans to release about two or three more albums.

He told The Associated Press in a recent interview that he expects to release an album revolving around “trap music” this year. He’s released nine full-length albums so far, and says he has “two or three albums left in him.”

The 36-year-old added: “But it’s definitely time to transition.”

The rapper-actor has the future album titles figured out, calling them “Trap Music,” ”Dope Boy Meets Girl” and “Kill the King.”

T.I.’s hits include “What You Know,” ”Whatever You Like” and “Live Your Life.”

Last year he released the politically-charged projects “Us or Else” and “Us or Else: Letter to the System.” They served as inspiration for his short film, “Us or Else,” which debuted on BET last week.

