'Veep' stars respond to Australian injured while laughing

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian lawmaker says he is stunned that he has grabbed the attention of stars of the U.S. television series “Veep” by laughing so hard at an episode that he choked on his sushi and knocked himself unconscious on a kitchen bench.

Graham Perrett says Friday he was left with three stitches under a blackened left eye and surgical glue on his split nose after the mishap. He says it happened while he was relaxing in front of the TV at his home in the east coast city of Brisbane on Sunday evening.

News of the 51-year-old opposition Labor Party lawmaker reported in The Australian newspaper on Thursday drew Twitter responses from “Veep” stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Timothy Simons.

