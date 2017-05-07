MTV celebrates summer viewing season with Movie &amp; TV Awards

Posted On Sun. May 7th, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — MTV is heralding the start of summer viewing season with its Movie & TV Awards.

Formerly known as the MTV Movie Awards, TV shows are newly eligible for Golden Popcorn trophies at this year’s ceremony, which will broadcast live Sunday from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

MTV is also breaking down gender barriers in its new format, with men and women competing together in the acting categories.

The show is keeping up its traditional irreverence, though, with awards recognizing the best hero, villain, kiss and duo across television and film.

Several new categories were added this year: Best American Story, for the program or film that “showcases America at its best”; Best Fight Against the System, which celebrates underdog efforts and social justice; top trending moment; and best musical moment.

The horror hit “Get Out” leads all nominees with six bids, including movie of the year.

“Beauty and the Beast” and the Netflix series “Stranger Things” have four nominations each.

The cast of the “Fast and Furious” franchise will receive the Generation Award, which Vin Diesel is set to accept.

Hosted by actor Adam Devine, the MTV Movie & TV Awards will also feature sneak peeks of anticipated films including “Transformers: The Last Knight” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

