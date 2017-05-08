“Real Housewives” star gets reprimand over probation slipups

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star on supervised release following her imprisonment for fraud could be in danger of violating her probation after she failed to report two traffic violations as required, according to a court filing.

Teresa Giudice was ticketed in northern New Jersey last month for talking on her cellphone while driving, and for making an illegal left turn in New York last September, according to the court filing last week.

She is required to report any contacts with law enforcement to her probation officer within 72 hours, the filing signed by Supervising Probation Officer Donald Martenz Jr. said. That didn’t happen in either case, according to Martenz’s report.

Future noncompliance by Giudice “will result in the issuance of a violation petition,” the document went on to say.

Giudice’s lawyer, James Leonard, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment Monday.

Giudice served nearly a year in prison and was released in December 2015 after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud. Her husband, Joe, is now serving a 41-month sentence for fraud and failing to pay about $200,000 in taxes.

