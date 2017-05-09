Back on TV, Kimmel zings critics of his health care plea

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Kimmel zinged his critics as he returned to late-night TV, arguing again that all Americans deserve the level of health care given his infant son.

Back on the air Monday after a week’s absence, Kimmel said his son, Billy, is recovering well from open-heart surgery for a congenital disorder.

Then the ABC host issued a mock apology for what he called an “insensitive” and “offensive” call that all American families have medical coverage, whatever their income.

Kimmel poked fun at those who had called him an elitist and unfunny in his monologue last week, then discussed the issue with a GOP politician.

In a satellite interview with U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, Kimmel asked the Republican from Louisiana about uninsured workers and protection of children under a revised health care law.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company