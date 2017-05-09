Iowa Rep. Rod Blum quits interview over town hall questions

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Rod Blum angrily walked out of a televised interview in front of a group of schoolchildren in Dubuque, Iowa, when pressed about screening attendees to his public meetings.

The second-term Republican got up two minutes into the KCRG Monday interview , saying, “I’m done … this is ridiculous,” after being asked whether he accepts donations from outside his district.

He said before leaving the room, “I mean, he’s going to sit here and just, and just badger me. Unbelievable.”

The question about donations followed reporter Josh Scheinblum asking Blum why he requires audience members at his town hall meetings for identification.

Blum said audience members are vetted to ensure they are from his district.

Blum was met by an angry crowd at his town hall meeting later Monday.

