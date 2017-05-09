Keith Urban, Ballerini, Rhett top contenders at CMT Awards

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban lead the 2017 CMT Music Awards nominations with four each, including nods in the video of the year and social superstar categories.

CMT announced the nominees Tuesday for their awards show to be held on June 7 in Nashville, Tennessee. Lauren Alaina, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line and Carrie Underwood have three nominations each.

A total of 14 videos were up for the top prize, video of the year, which is voted on by fans online at CMT.com . Some of those nominees include Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Brad Paisley and Dierks Bentley.

The show will feature performances by Rhett, Bryan, Lambert, Blake Shelton and Brett Eldredge. Actor and musician Charles Esten, of the TV show “Nashville,” will host the awards show.

——

Online:

http://www.cmt.com/cmt-music-awards

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company