Sturgill Simpson leads nominees with 3 at Americana Awards

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning country singer Sturgill Simpson leads the Americana Honors and Awards nominees with three nominations, including album, artist and song of the year.

The Americana Music Association announced the nominees Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee. The 16th annual awards show will be held Sept. 13 at the Ryman Auditorium.

Also sharing nominations in the album of the year category are the Drive-By Truckers, Rodney Crowell, Rhiannon Giddens and Hurray for the Riff Raff. Jason Isbell, John Prine, Lori McKenna and Margo Price join Simpson in the artist of the year category.

Aaron Lee Tasjan, Amanda Shires, Brent Cobb and Sam Outlaw are nominated for emerging artist of the year.

http://www.americanamusic.org/awards

