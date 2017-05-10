REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Norman Mailer paramour loses defamation suit over biography

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who says she had an eight-year affair with author Norman Mailer has lost a defamation lawsuit over a Mailer biography that describes their relationship as “strictly sexual.”

A judge dismissed ex-supermodel Carole Mallory’s lawsuit after finding she offered no evidence that biographer J. Michael Lennon or his publisher acted with malice.

The Legal Intelligencer first reported on Tuesday’s ruling in Philadelphia.

Mallory says Lennon’s 2013 biography, “Normal Mailer: A Double Life,” paints her as “venal harlot” who seduced celebrities.

She has written a book of her own called “Loving Mailer” and has called herself Mailer’s muse and creative partner.

She says the affair ran from 1983 to 1992, when Mailer was married to his sixth and final wife, Norris Church Mailer.

He died in 2007 at 84.

