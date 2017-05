Olympic skater Michelle Kwan and husband file for divorce

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has filed papers in Rhode Island seeking divorce the day after her husband, Clay Pell, filed for divorce in California.

The Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2pjXNoH ) reports both listed irreconcilable differences in their divorce papers.

Kwan is a five-time world figure skating champion, winning Olympic medals in 1998 and 2002. Pell is a grandson of Rhode Island’s late Democratic U.S. Sen. Claiborne Pell, and he unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2014.

The two married in Providence in 2013.

Court records show Pell wants the Rhode Island filing to be dismissed so the divorce can be heard in California.

Kwan objects, saying she lived in Rhode Island for the past year and is a registered voter in the state.

Neither Kwan nor Pell returned phone calls seeking comment.

