Rock nation? Dwayne Johnson considering run for White House

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After conquering Hollywood, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may have his sights set on the White House.

The actor and former pro wrestler tells GQ that he thinks a presidential run is “a real possibility.”

Johnson says if he were president, “poise” and “leadership” would be top priorities.

One thing he’s not in favor of is President Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban, saying that he believes “in inclusion.”

Johnson declined to give an endorsement in the last presidential election even though he says both campaigns approached him for his backing. Johnson explains that he didn’t want to sway anyone’s opinion or make people unhappy with his politics.

Johnson would have at least one high-profile backer in NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer, who tells GQ he’d vote for Johnson “without a question.”

