REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Jury awards $90,000 to Broadway producers

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York jury has awarded $90,000 in damages to the producers of a musical that was supposed to be Broadway bound.

The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2qY9jGj ) reports that “Rebecca” producers Ben Sprecher and Louise Forlenza had sought $10.6 million.

While they did win some damages, they lost a defamation claim against publicist Marc Thibodeau. Thibodeau had sent anonymous emails warning a prospective investor about problems with the production.

He says he’s “relieved and gratified” with the jury decision. His lawyer calls the verdict a “free speech” victory.

The producers are considering an appeal.

The production derailed in 2012 as the producers pushed for investment funds so rehearsals could begin. A stockbroker, Mark Hotton, had promised to deliver millions from investors. He ended up in jail for fraud.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company