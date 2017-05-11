Netflix to hire hundreds for new Amsterdam customer hub

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Streaming service Netflix says it will hire 400 staff for its new Amsterdam-based European customer service headquarters and plans to announce at least six new original European projects before the end of 2017.

Netflix said Thursday that the first new series, “Dogs of Berlin,” will be written, produced and shot in Germany and will launch in 2018. The second is a French production, “Osmosis,” expected to begin production in 2018.

The company says that more than 400 people will work at its new Amsterdam customer service hub by the end of 2018, serving 11 countries in Europe.

Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings says in a statement that Europe “is a creative center for great storytelling that resonates around the world and we continue to invest in European content.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company